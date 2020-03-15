‘We’re Definitely Voting’: Florida Primary Going Forward Despite Coronavirus

Tuesday's Florida primary is still scheduled to go on as planned, though there could be some changes to precinct locations due to coronavirus concerns.

State elections officials said they have been working with the state health department to ensure that polling places are clean, and that they're safe for poll workers and voters.

"Guidance from voting machine manufacturers on how best to sanitize machines, guidance from CDC on best practices for hand washing, and guidance from our respective state health officials is being provided to every polling location," elections officials said in a statement.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the primary will go forward.

"We're definitely voting,” DeSantis said during a news conference Friday. “They voted during the Civil War. We're going to vote."

DeSantis recommended that voters who normally would cast their ballot at a senior residential facility be moved to a different voting location.

For information precinct changes in Miami-Dade, click here. For information on precinct changes in Broward, click here.

In addition to Florida, three other big states will be holding primaries, including Illinois, Ohio and Arizona.

On Saturday, Georgia became the second state to postpone its presidential primary over COVID-19 fears, joining Louisiana. Georgia's, scheduled for March 24, was moved to May19, while Louisiana's April 4 primary will be delayed until June 20.

Sunday was the last day for early primary voting in Florida.