“We're Gonna Have to Catch That Thing”: Man Describes Rescue of Falling Cat at UM Game

We wish we were 'kitten', but it actually happen and video of the falling feline at Saturday's Miami Hurricanes football game is littering social media.

What could have been a catastrophe was averted thanks to the heads-up work by some fans with cat-like reflexes.

Craig Cromer, who works as a facilities manager at the school, was at the game against Appalachian State inside Hard Rock Stadium with his wife and several friends when they used an American flag they bring to games and stretched it out to break the cat's fall from the upper deck.

“I saw a cat’s butt, which at the time I didn’t know it was a cat. We just knew it was an animal, and I saw people trying to reach over and save it and the students were yelling 'just grab it, just grab it'," Cromer said Monday. "It was beyond their reach, so as they were reaching they were actually scaring the cat downward and at that point I was like, we’re gonna have to catch the thing."

The petrified cat fell, bounced a bit off the flag and eventually was secured by some in the nearby student section before being brought away by stadium security workers.

"At one point it was hanging by two paws and then it started urinating, which was not a good thing," Cromer said. “When it fell, I felt it hit the flag...and the students that were directly below us had a UM flag, I believe it landed in that UM flag and they snatched it up and held it like Simba.”

Cromer left shortly after the rescue and missed the end of the game, which Miami won 25-23. He still doesn't know what happened to the cat, which showed no signs of injury Saturday.

“I wish I knew, that’s the million dollar question," he said with a laugh.

Miami coach Manny Diaz said he learned of the cat incident postgame.

“I don’t know anything about that or what was going on,” Diaz said. “But I’ll tell you, if the cat will help us in our red-zone offense I’m going to see if we can give it a scholarship.”