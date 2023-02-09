‘We're Growing': DJ Khaled Shares What's Ahead for His Music, Contributions to the 305

DJ Khaled was the star of the show Thursday as he celebrated after sharing major news for his hometown, the Magic City.

The Grammy-nominated rapper and producer received the keys to both Miami Beach and the City of Miami, as well as announced that he's opening a shoe store on Collins Avenue.

He also announced he is now part of Def Jam Records as a global content consultant. This means he’ll have more input on the future of music and entertainment.

“Not only will I put the biggest hits out there because I'm in the studio right now working on a new album, and let me tell you, I work off the inspiration," he said.

DJ Khaled also mentioned how he just always strives to find joy and happiness.

To him – happiness is in the simplest things.

“Life, you know, like family, God and freedom are just, you know, those things that can be some of the smallest things really are the biggest things," he said.

He said a lot of what he’s accomplished comes from the relationships he has worked hard to maintain with other people in the entertainment business.

“To get on this stage took years to be able to say the things that we're going to say today," DJ Khaled said.

Ever wondered what inspires this artist?

“My family, my boys are my queen," he said. "Everything I do is for my family, my kids and my city. I'm saying like, this is what we do. My two beautiful boys, Asahd, Aalam and my queen. And obviously our glory to God. God did.”

The DJ mentioned he was the most excited about the growth of We the Best Foundation, and feels blessed to be able to give back to his hometown and the 305.

"I'm super excited because we're growing, you know, Miami, We the Best Foundation. We're growing and we growing. And that's what it's about, man," he said. "You know, when you work so hard and you're so blessed, you know, I mean, it's about also giving back."