‘We're Suffering': Family Remembers Man Killed by Pablo Lyle in Miami Road Rage Punch

A day after Mexican telenovela star Pablo Lyle was convicted in a fatal 2019 road rage encounter in Miami, family members of the man killed are speaking out.

The family of 63-year-old Juan Hernandez said they lost part of themselves three years ago, when he was dealt a fatal punch by Lyle during the road rage incident.

Lyle was found guilty of manslaughter on Tuesday.

Mexican actor Pablo Lyle was found guilty of manslaughter in a 2019 deadly road rage case. NBC 6's Ryan Nelson reports

Hernandez’s sister-in-law, Debora Ramos, spoke to NBC 6 on Wednesday.

"[Juan] was an amazing person, always happy, everyone loved him. At work they loved him too," said Ramos.

Security camera video showed Lyle rushing at Hernandez and punching him in the face.

Witnesses testified that Hernandez had his hands up in a defensive posture, and that there was no need for Lyle to hit him.

The defense argued Lyle was still in fear after Hernandez had pounded on the car window in which Lyle was riding.

After Tuesday’s manslaughter conviction, Lyle faces up to 15 years in prison.

Ramos said the punishment may not be enough.

"He deserves more years, so he and his family suffer like we’re suffering," said Ramos.