‘We're Trying to Do Something Fun': Nun Behind Viral Miami Heat Video Speaks

After their video in support for the Miami Heat went viral, the Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School sisters will be back in their virtual seats for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

NBC 6 spoke to the principal, Sister Margaret Ann, about going viral and watching the Heat.

“We're praying for it and hoping that they do well, so I don’t know but they’re playing some pretty good basketball," Sister Margaret Ann said about whether they’ve played a role in the Heat’s series lead.

NBC 6: Talk to us about the video, what started it?

SISTER MARGARET ANN: Our content guy came in one morning and said 'hey, what about supporting [Kendrick]Nunn. He’s on the Miami Heat and let's see if we can do something.' Between him and the sisters, we really wanted to do something fun for our students with the pandemic and virtual learning, they're kind of down so we're trying to do something fun and exciting for the kids.

NBC 6: What has the reaction been from people and the team?

SISTER MARGARET ANN: The team, I’m not so sure, but everyone has liked it and been happy about it. It’s been really good, a little bit crazy for the sisters because they’re not used to this kind of thing but it's okay.

NBC 6: In the video, you offer to help out on the court, have you heard from Coach Spoelstra?

SISTER MARGARET ANN: I’ve seen some of what he has responded to on the Twitter, and he said that the tall one in the middle would be able to help us at center.

The principal said she played basketball in high school and college before becoming a nun.

Sister Margaret Ann has been in the spotlight before after going viral following Hurricane Irma. She was seen on video with a chainsaw helping clear out debris.