Were You Affected By the Historic Flooding in Broward County? Here's How to Apply for FEMA Assistance

If you live in Broward County and experienced damage from the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding earlier this month, the Federal Emergency Management Agency may be able to help with rental assistance, basic home repairs or other disaster-related expenses not covered by insurance.

There are several ways to apply.

You can apply online here, use the FEMA app or call 1-800-621-3362. Help is available in most languages.

When creating your FEMA application, make sure you provide:

Your current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your current address and your address at the time of the disaster.

Your Social Security number.

A general description of damage and losses caused by the disaster.

Names of all occupants of the household.

Your annual household income, before taxes, at the time of the disaster.

Banking information if you are eligible for disaster assistance and you’d like funds directly deposited into your bank account.

If insured, the types of insurance you have, and when available, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

It is important to note that if you have homeowners, renters or flood insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible.

FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance.

If your policy does not cover all your damage expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

The toll-free number is open daily 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET.