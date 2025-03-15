Broward County

West Broward High School employee charged with sexual battery of teenager in Miami

Joseph Livan was charged with sexual battery

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A West Broward High School employee was arrested on Friday after being accused of assaulting a 17-year-old boy in Miami.

Joseph Livan was charged with sexual battery.

According to Miami Police, Livan invited the teenager to a condo near Bayshore Drive after he told him he would help him take photos for a business.

Detectives said Livan gave the teen an alcoholic drink then assaulted him and threatened to kill him if he told anyone.

Broward County Public Schools released the following statement:

"The employee in question will be reassigned away from the school and students pending the outcome of the investigation. BCPS remains committed to ensuring a safe and supportive environment for all students."

