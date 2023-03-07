West Grove Residents Outraged, Urge Miami to Provide Medical Monitoring to ‘Old Smokey' Victims

Residents in a historically Black neighborhood in the City of Miami are claiming the city is denying them medical care and compensation from years of poisoning from a trash incinerator.

It stems from a class action lawsuit first filed in 2017 that was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then because several judges had to recuse themselves over potential conflicts of interest.

The case is now making its way through the Third District Court of Appeals.

The trash incinerator, that locals call ‘Old Smokey’, used to stand on Washington Avenue in the neighborhood of West Grove. It was built in 1926 and shut down in 1970. A City of Miami firefighter training center now sits on the site.

On Tuesday, attorneys from The Downs Law Group and two West Grove residents spoke at a news conference urging the city to listen to their needs and agree to pay for medical monitoring.

“We really need help and that’s why we had to turn to this law firm to get us what we need,” said Hollis Gaitor, a resident of West Grove since 1954.

Gaitor said he has had several family members die from various cancers and he himself is suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other ailments. He believes the health issues could be linked to the years of toxic ash the community was exposed to.

“I watched the smoke come out of there; I breathed the air that came out of there. The City of Miami has come and remediated every other area, but they tell us they can’t find any toxins in the soil,” said long-time resident Thaddeus Scott. “If you go less than a mile away in Coral Gables, they’ve remediated that area.”

Attorneys Jason Clark and Elsa De Lima of The Downs Law Group are representing the plaintiffs.

“We don’t know the extent of the contamination of toxic ash in the community primarily because the City of Miami chose not to test this Black community after they shut down the incinerator,” said Clark. “However, we do know this toxic fly ash is well known to cause human health defects.”

In October 2022, a judge denied the City of Miami’s request to dismiss the case on grounds of sovereign immunity, among other factors, for planning level functions, such as how to dispose of the community’s waste and what to do with the residue of that process.

Clark said the City of Miami should be held responsible for ensuring affected residents receive medical monitoring to prevent potential diseases from worsening.

“They victimized this community by failing to remediate the toxic ash for another 50 years, failing to warn the citizens of the toxic components of the ash and again they’re trying to re-victimize this community by getting rid of the one cause of action that is available to them to prevent future harm,” said Clark.

NBC 6 reached out to the city for comment, but has not yet received a response.