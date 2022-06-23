West Palm Beach Man Accused of Trying to Smuggle Weapons Into Disney Springs

A South Florida man is behind bars after getting arrested for trying to smuggle several weapons inside Disney Springs in Orlando last month, police said.

Aaron Josue Lopez, 35, was stopped by Disney security in the Disney Springs Orange garage on May 27 after a detection system alerted police of an individual possessing a gun.

Upon first contact, Lopez told security that he had a "folding knife in his bag." The security told him to show him the knife but that they had to search the bag more.

“Oh, there’s something else in here besides a knife that I want to put back in my car," Lopez reportedly replied to the security guard, according to the arrest report.

He tried to walk away but was stopped by a second security guard and escorted to police officers nearby.

Police found Lopez carrying a Glock 19 Kit gun, two Glock 19 magazines, and 48 rounds of miscellaneous ammunition.

After conducting a background check on Lopez, officials concluded that Lopez did not have a serial number tied to his firearm, despite the suspect saying he had a concealed carry license.

Lopez was arrested and charged with carrying a firearm without a license.