West Palm Beach

Officer accused of trying to sexually assault woman while responding to domestic call in West Palm Beach

The 33-year-old officer tried to force the woman to perform sexual acts on him, police said

By NBC6

West Palm Beach police arrested one of their own on Friday, after an officer allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman while responding to a domestic dispute call.

James Bush, 33, is facing a slew of charges including sexual battery, robbery with a firearm, false imprisonment, solicitation of prostitution and obstruction of justice.

Bush responded to an apartment complex on Wednesday, July 10, after a man requested for officers to evict his girlfriend, according to a news release from West Palm Beach Police.

Bush ordered the man to leave, before asking the girlfriend if she wanted to "go upstairs and have some fun," police said. He then allegedly grabbed her arm, brought her to a bedroom and tried to coerce her into performing sexual acts on him.

Police said he later offered her money to get her own place and eventually left the apartment.

The woman's boyfriend called back just hour later, according to the police, requesting a restraining order against her. Bush responded again, but this time, accompanied by another officer.

The woman then told the second officer that Bush previously assaulted her and claimed to have evidence on her phone, according to the news release. That's when Bush allegedly grabbed her phone during a struggle and deleted a video.

Bush, who had been with the police department for over two years, was arrested just two days later and the video was later retrieved by detectives during their investigation.

"Bush admitted to some of the elements of the crimes when interviewed by detectives," police said in the news release.

He appeared in court on Saturday, where a judge set his bond at $341,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the alleged victim as well as no weapons in his possession.

