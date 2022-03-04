Palm Beach County

West Palm Woman Gets Out of Moving Car on I-95, Struck and Killed By Multiple Cars

Driver of car woman had been in fled the scene, FHP officials said

By Brian Hamacher

Getty Images

Authorities are investigating after a woman got out of a moving vehicle on Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County and was struck and killed by multiple vehicles late Thursday.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 just north of Yamato Road, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

Officials said the 24-year-old woman from West Palm Beach was a passenger in a dark-colored sedan when for unknown reasons she exited the car.

The woman was struck by multiple vehicles and pronounced dead at the scene. Her name wasn't released.

The car the woman was in fled the scene, and officials are trying to determine the make and model of the car and find the driver.

This article tagged under:

Palm Beach CountyFloridaFHP
