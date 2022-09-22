West Park Man Accused of Sexually Battering Woman in His Car

An 18-year-old West Park man is facing a sexual battery charge after being accused of luring a female friend into his car and assaulting her, court records show.

Anthony Arancibia arranged to meet the woman at the Upper Deck Ale & Sports Grille at 906 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard about 3 p.m. Monday, according to the arrest report.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Arancibia had known the woman for about two years. When she arrived, they parked behind the restaurant and Arancibia brought her some food. They ate and talked in her car before moving to his black 2015 Infiniti parked nearby, police said.

They started watching a movie on the woman’s cellphone and during a sex scene Arancibia started to caress to woman’s back. She pushed him away, he grabbed her car keys, she reached for them, and he pushed her face down into his lap, the report stated.

He then forcefully removed her clothes, put on a condom, and sexually battered her. About 90 second later, he told her to get out of his car so she walked back to her car and drove off, police said.

She later reported the attack, identified Arancibia from a photo line-up and he was arrested just about 1 a.m. Tuesday. He was charged with sexual battery and was released from the Broward County Jail Tuesday evening on a $15,000 bond, records show.