Westland Mall Evacuated Due to Police Activity

The Hialeah Police Department on Friday said officers who responded to reports of shots being fired at Westland Mall did not locate suspects or victims, adding it could not confirm whether a shooting occurred.

Dozens ran out of the mall in a panic at about 1:45 p.m., video seen on social media shows. Police responded at about 1:50 p.m.

"We were going upstairs and I heard people screaming 'oh my God shooting, shooting' and we all started running in back of a person and that's all I heard," Noemi Almeida said. "It was really scary. I've never done anything like this it was very scary."

Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez said the commotion apparently started when somebody thought shots were fired, prompting shoppers to dial 911.

"At this time of the year we have a task force, holiday task force out here so we immediately responded," Mayor Hernandez said. "We cleared the mall. Put it on lockdown and had a SWAT team respond immediately."

Hialeah police later gave the all-clear in the situation and confirmed no bullets or guns were found.

