Weston ‘business attire' voyeur arrested with help from tips from the public: BSO

A voyeurism suspect who authorities said was caught on camera touching himself inappropriately outside a Weston home has been arrested with the help of tips from the public, officials said.

Marcos Patricio Bravo, 40, was arrested Monday on voyeurism and burglary charges, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

The incident happened the night of June 26 when the man entered the enclosed patio area of a home in the area of Key West Court, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Marcos Patricio Bravo

Surveillance cameras captured the man touching himself inappropriately while people were in the home. When the people inside spotted the man, he fled the scene.

Last week, BSO released surveillance images of the suspect, who was wearing "business attire" including a sport coat, slacks and dress shoes.

After the release of the images, numerous tips from the public poured in identifying Bravo as the suspect, officials said. Further investigation led to his arrest.

Bravo was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

BSO officials said they're investigating a similar incident that happened in Weston in January.