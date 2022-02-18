Weston Doctor Avoids Prison in 2018 Fatal Shooting of Father

A Weston doctor who shot and killed his father in 2018 in what authorities said was a murder-suicide attempt will avoid prison time after agreeing to a plea deal Friday.

Dr. Rafael Azulay had been charged with second-degree murder in the May 12, 2018 shooting of his father, 67-year-old Asher Azulay.

Authorities said he shot and killed his father before shooting himself in the abdomen at a Weston home. He was hospitalized in critical condition but recovered.

Azulay had also been charged with aggravated assault for allegedly threatening his mother, as well as two battery charges in a March 2018 incident involving his girlfriend.

Under the plea deal, the murder charge was reduced to a charge of manslaughter with a firearm, and the assault charge was dropped.

Azulay will serve two years of community control with a GPS monitor, followed by 10 years of probation on the manslaughter charge. He received one year of community control and credit for time served on the battery charges.

A close-out memo from the Broward State Attorney's Office showed Azulay has been in jail or hospitalized for nearly four years.

His mother claimed the shooting was accidental and denied he'd threatened her, and if the case had gone to trial prosecutors likely would have had to declare her a hostile witness, the memo said.