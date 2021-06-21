Weston Mayor Signs Proclamations for Pride, Caribbean Heritage Months After Backlash

Sparks flew inside of Weston city hall during Monday night’s city commission meeting.

Mayor Margaret Brown was on the receiving end of public backlash after proclamations to celebrate Pride and Caribbean Heritage months were taken off the agenda. The mayor added them back after the backlash.

“So that no one thinks the city of Weston isn’t welcoming to everyone,” the mayor said during the meeting.

It’s an about-face for the mayor, who initially pushed off the discussion until July -- when it would no longer be Pride Month or Caribbean Heritage Month.

“It was pretty shocking to me. Disappointed,” said Mary Molina-Macfie, a Weston city commissioner who is critical of the mayor.

The mayor said she had initially put a moratorium on all proclamations to review the process and that she supports the LGBTQ and Caribbean communities.

“My oldest brother is gay. My nephew is gay so I don’t have any sort of problem and I think somebody is trying to make this an issue,” the mayor told NBC 6 over the phone. “This is almost laughable.”