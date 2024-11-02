19-year-old from Weston among those killed in downtown Orlando mass shooting

A Weston resident was one of two men killed in a mass shooting in downtown Orlando during Halloween celebrations, NBC6 has learned.

The Orlando Police Department said 19-year-old Timothy Schmidt Jr. and 25-year-old Tyrek Hill were killed when a 17-year-old opened fire in the crowded streets at around 1:07 a.m. on Nov. 1. Eight others were hurt.

Schmidt Jr. is a South Florida resident, according to social media posts, address records and a fundraiser, which NBC6 is working to verify.

Authorities have not provided more details about his death or a possible motive for the shooting.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

NBC6 found several posts on Instagram offering condolences and prayers for Schmidt Jr.

Orlando police said the suspect, who NBC6 is not identifying because he is a minor, fired his gun in two different areas, at Central Boulevard and Orange Avenue, and south of Washington Street and Orange Avenue.

Surveillance video released by police shows the suspect in the crowd, wearing a bright yellow shirt. In the footage, he takes out a gun and fires the weapon at a person at point-blank range.

It was not immediately clear if Schmidt Jr. was targeted or killed in the crossfire.

The chaos caused panic for the thousands in downtown Orlando in the overnight hours, including Miami resident Melanie Barcelo, 20.

“It was just really scary,” she said. “Out of nowhere we literally just hear four gunshots, and all I remember is just running.”

Officers tackled the alleged shooter within minutes.

The survivors of the shooting are currently receiving care at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

“A lot of us blame ourselves for even just leaving home to go out, and that shouldn't be like that,” Barcelo said. “We should be able to go have fun. It's just, it's clear that the streets clearly aren’t safe.”