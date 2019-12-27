Wet Friday and Saturday Across South Florida Before Dry Start to 2020

The calendar may say December, but it could feel more like the summer across South Florida as rain and warmer temperatures are in the forecast to end the week.

CLICK HERE FOR FIRST ALERT DOPPLER 6000

Deep moisture and a persistent beach breeze will continue to usher in scattered showers Friday. South Florida will see some sunshine too and that will keep us on the warm side as highs push into the low-80s.

The area is looking at similar conditions on Saturday as well, but all is not lost as there are some indications that Sunday could be a little drier.

The forecast looks much better as we get closer to the new year. The area will dry out considerably and a weak front will bring temperatures in the 60s back to South Florida overnight New Year’s Eve.