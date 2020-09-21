Flood Advisory for Miami-Dade, Broward: Click Here for First Alert Doppler 6000

South Florida will be dodging raindrops to start the work week along with seeing a slight drop in temperatures over the course of the week.

A flood advisory is in effect for the northern part of Miami-Dade and the southern part of Broward counties until 7:15 a.m. with up to seven inches of rain forecasted to fall in some areas.

Look for periods of showers, storms and a breeze Monday as the first front of the season pushes through. Rain chances come in at 60% with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The water turns off Tuesday and Wednesday combined with lower humidity, a breeze and continued highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Showers, storms and the humidity make a return later in the week and into the weekend. Highs push back to the upper 80s to near 90.