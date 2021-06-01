first alert weather

Wet Start to Tuesday Across South Florida Before Drier, Warmer Afternoon

Residents and tourists in South Florida may need that umbrella Tuesday before the rain goes away and gives way to an increase in temperatures by the afternoon.

After the Memorial Day holiday, you'll see some wet roads out there. The particular pattern we are in will bring higher rain chances during the first half of the day with drier afternoons.

This will play out over the next few days with highs near average, topping out in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be around 50% all week long.

The computer models are hinting at some slightly lower rain chances by the second half of the weekend.

The area needs the rain, so hopefully we can get it without too much flooding. 

