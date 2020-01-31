Wet Start to Weekend Ahead of Super Bowl LIV in South Florida

South Florida is set to host its 11th Super Bowl game - but before the Chiefs and 49ers take the field, they will be dodging raindrops across the area to start the weekend.

We are starting off Friday on a great note with comfortable 60s and even a few 50s in spots. Clouds will increase during the day with a few showers possible late day. Highs will hit the upper-70s.

It looks like the bulk of the rain and thunderstorms in the forecast will hold off until late in the evening and overnight. Some of these storms could be on the strong side.

Saturday begins unsettled and we stay that way into the afternoon. Rain chances are high and we could again see a strong storm or two. Look for highs to top out in the upper-70s. Our front pushes through quickly and we clear out and cool down in a hurry. Lows will dip into the 50s by Sunday morning.

Super Bowl Sunday weather looks fantastic. It’ll be cool no doubt to start the day but bright sunshine is all we can ask for. Highs will top out in the low-70s. Kickoff conditions will be superb. Clear skies, a light north breeze and temps in the 60s.