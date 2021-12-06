first alert weather

Wet Start to Work Week for Parts of South Florida With Temperatures Rising

The rain won't be particularly heavy and it should kick out later Monday afternoon

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

It may say December on the calendar, but South Florida could feel more like the summertime with temperatures rising and a higher chance of wet weather.

You'll be battling scattered showers along with warm and muggy conditions to start the work week. The rain won't be particularly heavy and it should kick out later Monday afternoon.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Morning 70s will warm into the low 80s by the afternoon. 

Local

News You Should Know 1 hour ago

6 to Know: Dog Killed By Another Dog in Local Daycare, Carrie Meek Remembered

Palm Beach 9 hours ago

Missing and Possibly Endangered Elderly Man in Palm Beach

Rain chances take a dive for the rest of the week, but the warmth and humidity remain high. Morning temperatures will be near 70 degrees with afternoon numbers each day hitting the low to mid-80s.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us