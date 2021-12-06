Wet Start to Work Week for Parts of South Florida With Temperatures Rising

It may say December on the calendar, but South Florida could feel more like the summertime with temperatures rising and a higher chance of wet weather.

You'll be battling scattered showers along with warm and muggy conditions to start the work week. The rain won't be particularly heavy and it should kick out later Monday afternoon.

Morning 70s will warm into the low 80s by the afternoon.

Rain chances take a dive for the rest of the week, but the warmth and humidity remain high. Morning temperatures will be near 70 degrees with afternoon numbers each day hitting the low to mid-80s.