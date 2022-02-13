first alert weather

Wet, Stormy Sunday As Cold Front Pushes Through South Florida

Expect showers and storms Sunday amid next cold front in South Florida

By Steve MacLaughlin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A cold front will push through South Florida today bringing showers and storms this morning and early afternoon.

The rain will be followed by clearing this evening as the winds whip up from the north and the temperature begins to fall.

Today’s high will be 77°. Monday morning will drop to 56°.

Monday afternoon will only get up to 72°.

A Small Craft Advisory will be in effect tonight through Wednesday for boaters and there will be a high risk of rip currents at the beach on Monday.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
