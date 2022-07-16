Wet Weather Continues Throughout the Weekend in South Florida

An unsettled weather pattern will extend through the weekend and into Monday as elevated shower and thunderstorm chances continue for South Florida.

Highs the next few days will still top out around 90 with a touch more sunshine and fewer storms expected Monday afternoon.

Thanks to a subtle dose of Saharan air, hot and mainly dry weather will return Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hot and bright conditions are anticipated as highs bump up to the to the lower 90s with heat index readings nearing 100-105.

Tropical development is not anticipated over the next several days.