Wet Weather Continues Tuesday in South Florida With Afternoon Showers, Storms

You may not want to put away that umbrella just yet as South Florida braces for another day of afternoon showers and storms across the area.

The area looks a little drier early Tuesday, but storms will make a return again after the lunch hour. Considering the deep moisture over the region, these storms could drop another round of heavy rain.

Highs should manage to push into the upper 80s. The pattern remains similar through Thursday, although the rain chances dip a little each day.

Much drier air moves in late this week and weekend and the temperatures respond. Look for afternoon numbers back to the 90s.