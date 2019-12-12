Weather

Wet Weather Expected Through End of Work Week in South Florida

Even with the rain, highs will be above average and topping out in the low-80s.

By Adam Berg

Make sure you pack your umbrella through Friday across South Florida as rain is in the First Alert forecast.

You can expect periods of showers Thursday and Friday as a front remains stalled just to our north. Even with the rain, highs will be above average, topping out in the low-80s.

When you factor in the humidity and feels like temps will easily hit the mid-80s.

The good news is that we dry out and really warm up on Saturday as highs could reach record levels as the mercury touches the mid-80s. Look for another dry day on Sunday but it will be cooler.

A front will roll through overnight Saturday into Sunday, bringing 60s by the morning. Temperatures will rise along with rain chances early next week.

