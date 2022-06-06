Wet Weather, Hot Temps Across South Florida to Start Work Week

The wet weather will stick around Monday across South Florida, but it won't do anything to calm the hot temperatures across the area.

Our stretch of calm weather continues to start the week with mostly sunny skies and light winds Monday morning. Humidity levels are sky high and that will translate into afternoon and early evening storms. Easily half of us will get wet.

It'll be very warm with highs in the low 90s. Feels like temperatures will be well above 100. This pattern will continue right through the first half of the week,

Rain chances wind down a little by late week and weekend with 30-40% rain chances. It'll still be hot with highs in the low 90s.

Tropical Storm Alex is bringing tropical storm conditions to Bermuda and will continue to do so all day Monday. Tropical storm warnings are posted for the island. The cyclone is hustling to the east quickly and will be in the rear view mirror by Tuesday. The rest of the tropics are quiet.