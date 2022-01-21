Wet Weather Returns Friday Afternoon, Sticks Around for Weekend in South Florida

After many locations picked up more than four inches of rain Thursday and early Friday, the wet weather is more than likely making a return just in time for the weekend.

For now, the area will be getting a break that will allow some sunshine to filter in and warm us up quickly. Highs will push into the low 80s with humidity. A few showers could make a return for the afternoon, so that's something to keep an eye on.

With our cold front still north of us on Saturday, we will likely see some clouds and showers to start the weekend. Rain chances are coming in around 50 percent with morning temperatures in the upper 60s and afternoon highs near 80.

The cold front finally pushes through late Saturday or early Sunday and the sunshine and more pleasant conditions should return. Look for morning low 60s Sunday with afternoon highs remaining in the mid-70s.

We will be even cooler Monday with low 50s in the morning and afternoon highs struggling to leave the 60s.