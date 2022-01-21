first alert weather

Wet Weather Returns Friday Afternoon, Sticks Around for Weekend in South Florida

The cold front finally pushes through late Saturday or early Sunday and the sunshine and more pleasant conditions should return

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

After many locations picked up more than four inches of rain Thursday and early Friday, the wet weather is more than likely making a return just in time for the weekend.

For now, the area will be getting a break that will allow some sunshine to filter in and warm us up quickly. Highs will push into the low 80s with humidity. A few showers could make a return for the afternoon, so that's something to keep an eye on.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

With our cold front still north of us on Saturday, we will likely see some clouds and showers to start the weekend. Rain chances are coming in around 50 percent with morning temperatures in the upper 60s and afternoon highs near 80.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

6 to Know: Teachers See Red Flag With Proposed Cameras in Classroom Bill

Miami 12 hours ago

Most E-Scooter Operators Told to Cease Operations in Miami

The cold front finally pushes through late Saturday or early Sunday and the sunshine and more pleasant conditions should return. Look for morning low 60s Sunday with afternoon highs remaining in the mid-70s.

We will be even cooler Monday with low 50s in the morning and afternoon highs struggling to leave the 60s. 

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us