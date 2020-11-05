Wet Weather Returns in South Florida Thursday Ahead of Eta's Potential Arrival

South Florida is going to need their umbrellas Thursday with showers and storms in the forecast ahead of a potential November tropical system that could impact the area.

With Eta well to our south and high pressure to our north, breezy conditions and deep moisture continues to hustle in from the Atlantic. Rain is already beginning to pick up and we are going to see periods of showers and storms right through the weekend and early next week.

Highs will top out on the low 80s Thursday and Friday and then struggle to hit 80 this weekend as Eta gets a little closer. Look for winds to pick up as well.

NBC 6's Adam Berg has the latest update on the system that could impact parts of South Florida early next week.

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Eta hitting Cuba this weekend and then pushing into the Florida Straits early next week. Rain appears to be the biggest impact with isolated 5 to 10 inches of rain possible between now and early next week.