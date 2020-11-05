Miami-Dade

Wet Weather Returns in South Florida Thursday Ahead of Eta's Potential Arrival

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Eta hitting Cuba this weekend and then pushing into the Florida Straits early next week

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida is going to need their umbrellas Thursday with showers and storms in the forecast ahead of a potential November tropical system that could impact the area.

With Eta well to our south and high pressure to our north, breezy conditions and deep moisture continues to hustle in from the Atlantic. Rain is already beginning to pick up and we are going to see periods of showers and storms right through the weekend and early next week.

Local

News You Should Know 1 hour ago

6 Things to Know – Local Businesses Anxious About New Mayor, Voter Turnout Shows Impact on Election

Broward 23 hours ago

Boyfriend Accused of Setting North Lauderdale Woman on Fire

Highs will top out on the low 80s Thursday and Friday and then struggle to hit 80 this weekend as Eta gets a little closer. Look for winds to pick up as well.

NBC 6's Adam Berg has the latest update on the system that could impact parts of South Florida early next week.

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Eta hitting Cuba this weekend and then pushing into the Florida Straits early next week. Rain appears to be the biggest impact with isolated 5 to 10 inches of rain possible between now and early next week.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeBrowardfirst alert weather
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us