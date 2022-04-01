Wet Weather Returns Starting Friday in South Florida Before Increasing This Weekend

It's not an April Fools' Day joke - South Florida is going to be quite wet and quite warm during the upcoming weekend.

A warm and windy start to our Friday with temperatures starting off in the mid-70s. Rain chances return to the forecast with a few showers possible this afternoon.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s and feel warmer than that during the afternoon.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Rain chances continue to increasing through the weekend as an approaching cold front leaves us with unsettled weather and highs in the upper 80s into early next week.

There is a potential for a strong to severe storm for northern portions of Broward County on Saturday. We finally dry out and return to temperatures closer to normal by Tuesday/Wednesday of next week.