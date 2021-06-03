Wet Weather Sticks Around Thursday Across South Florida

If you're looking for a break from the recent showers and storms across South Florida this past week, it won't be coming Thursday or the rest of the work week.

It looks like another mild, muggy and rather wet day setting up for your Thursday with more than half of the area seeing rain. Highs will be just a touch below average for this time of the year, topping out in the mid-80s.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

This is beneficial rain as most of the area is looking at a rainfall deficit of 5-7" on the year.

Rain chances dial back as we head into the weekend with a mostly dry day potentially setting up for Sunday. It'll be warm with highs near 90 but our beach breeze lingers, taking the edge off just a bit.

The First Alert forecast keeps the breeze and low rain chances right into early next week with near average highs in the upper 80s.