Wet Wednesday Across South Florida With Storms Bringing Potential Flooding

Rain chances will be high through at least the early afternoon hours with some isolated flooding possible

The wet weather from the start of the work week across South Florida will continue Wednesday with the morning and afternoon storms bringing more concerns about potential flooding.

Deep moisture will stream across South Florida once again on Wednesday. Rain chances will be high through at least the early afternoon hours with some isolated flooding possible.

The extra cloud cover and rain will likely hold temperatures in mid to upper 80s.

Drier air looks poised to move in on Thursday and this should hold right through the weekend. We will see some rain, but the probabilities drop to about 30 or 40 percent.

Highs will top out in the upper 80s to near 90.

