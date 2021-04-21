first alert weather

Wet Wednesday Across South Florida With Storms Moving Across Area

Organized severe weather does not appear likely but isolated flooding could be something to watch

South Florida will be needing those umbrellas and rain coats Wednesday as the latest round of wet weather comes through the area.

A front just to our north will act as a trigger for more scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Organized severe weather does not appear likely but isolated flooding could be something to watch.

Humidity is sky high, but temperatures will be held down because of the rain. Look for the mercury to top out in the low to mid-80s.

The front should push through Wednesday evening, giving us a more pleasant Thursday. We can't rule a shower or two as highs remain pleasant, slowly lifting into the low to mid-80s.

Friday looks like the best day of the week with sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

A warming trend and a little extra humidity kicks in again this weekend with mid to upper 80s by Sunday. Rain chances remain on the low side.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
