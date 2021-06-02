Wet Wednesday in South Florida With Rain Sticking Around for Rest of Work Week

The rainy season is officially here in South Florida with the wet weather sticking around our area for much of the work week and into the weekend.

Look for more scattered showers and a few thunderstorms through early afternoon Wednesday with easily half of us seeing the rain. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

The area needs the rain with many South Florida locations looking at a rainfall deficit anywhere from 5-7"+ on the year.

Rain chances remain high for the balance of the week with some brighter skies this weekend. Sunday looks like the driest day this weekend for you early planners.

Temperatures will rise as the skies dry up. We could be back to the 90s by Sunday.

South Florida looks relatively dry to start next week, too.