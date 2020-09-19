Miami-Dade

Wet Weekend in South Florida Ahead of Cool Front's Arrival

Behind the front, Tuesday should be a lovely day with increasing sunshine and decreasing humidity

Parts of South Florida will need to keep their umbrellas handy this weekend ahead of a small drop in temperatures starting next week.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Miami-Dade & Broward Counties due to the King Tides until at least Sunday evening. Next two high tides will cause minor flooding from 10-11am and 10-11pm today.

A cold front approaches from the north and will bring a 40% of afternoon/evening storms today, a 50% chance afternoon/evening storms Sunday and a 60% chance of anytime storms on Monday. Winds will be picking up Monday and Tuesday and a Small Craft Advisory will be in effect for boaters Sunday through Tuesday.

Behind the front, Tuesday should be a lovely day with increasing sunshine and decreasing humidity. This is not a huge cold front, but it will absolutely knock down the stickiness a bit.

