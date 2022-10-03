‘We've Never Lived Through This': Naples Residents Start Rebuilding Lives After Ian

The clean-up is well underway for southwest Florida residents hit by Hurricane Ian as people are figuring out where to stay and how to get back on their feet after the storm.

Near Vanderbilt Beach in Naples, people were still clearing out their homes after the water came rushing through last week.

Residents were also finding things that showed up after the storm, like a pontoon that one neighbor said floated down the street and landed on a driveway down the block.

"It floated right down the center of the road about 12:30 at night and somehow ended up there,” said Naples resident Bill Gonnering.

Bill and his wife Pat Gonnering are full-time Naples residents, which means they are now homeless like most of their neighbors.

"That's my Mercedes and Audi underwater,” said Pat, telling NBC 6 that both were submerged during the storm.

Out back, their boats are still at the dock but neighbors' boats are thrown all over along the canal. On Monday, cranes came in to move some boats that became stacked on top of each other.

“Look at all the boats, they are just piled up,” said Pat. “After 22 years we’ve never lived through this."

Inside their home, work was already underway to renovate, and out front, streets were lined with furniture and belongings, some items cherished heirlooms that are now trash thanks to Hurricane Ian.

“I told my wife we are going to have a lot less,” said Bill.

It’s been days of moving for people but friends, local churches and even strangers were all pitching in to help their neighbors in this time of need.

“Thought we would never find a generator. I found two of them in ten minutes, it’s incredible,” said Bill.

Thankfully Bill and Pat found an apartment to move into, but there are limited housing options which means there are now lots of people scrambling to find a place to live while their homes are renovated. The Gonnerings were told it would be months before they could move back in.