What are microplastics and how are they harmful to marine life and humans?

We begin the first in a series of stories focused on finding solutions to environmental problems that affect us. This includes the threat of microplastics -- a virtually invisible contaminant that has seeped into all planetary ecosystems, including the human body.

It's a problem that began in the 20th century with the creation of the first synthetic plastics from oil byproducts. Today, they are found in rivers, lakes, beaches, oceans, and even in polar ice.

"They degrade and then there are small particles which come out of that. And, those particles are called microplastics when they are smaller than 5 millimeters," said Henry Briceno, Research Professor of the Southeast Environmental Research Center at Florida International University. "So, these microplastics are not only here in the bay, they are everywhere. They are in the sediments."

FIU Student Assistant Estefany Carvajal added, "In our oceans, we have things such as filter feeders that filter the water and that's how they feed. So, if these microplastics are dissolved in our oceans and in our waters, things that eat those filter feeders will make that microplastic bioaccumulate up the food chain. Actually, we consume them already. We consume about a credit card's worth of microplastics in around a week."

According to the Plastic Oceans International Organization, the equivalent of a truckload of plastic is poured into the oceans every minute of the day. The interaction with climate and the environment breaks down plastic waste such as bags, bottles, or textile fibers, into smaller pieces yielding particles that end up in the sea.

These contain additives such as forever chemicals that, according to the CDC, could even cause certain types of cancer.

"These microplastics are not only present in the water and at the seabed, but they are also found in various organisms," Briceno continued. "Those microplastics bioaccumulate in those organisms when they go from little, you know, snail to fish to humans. So, we are consuming microplastics and those chemicals are not good for our health."

The scientific community calls it the invisible pollutant due to the technological limitations for its detection.

Maria Donoso -- the UNESCO Chair at FIU's Southeast Environmental Research Center -- tells NBC6, "We are beginning to work on what will be the standards, such as for various microplastic components. When they exceed a certain magnitude, this amount becomes hazardous for humans or for aquatic animals, even birds that also feed on these animals."

Scientists from Florida International University, in partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency, have taken on the challenge of identifying the main sources of plastic pollution in Biscayne Bay through a project called Blast.

Henry Briceno added, "It's a two-year project. What we plan has two main issues that we are going to be dealing with -- how plastics move within the bay. Where do they come from? Where do they go? How do they stay? Where do they accumulate? So, it's not only here in the bay, but also the coral reef and the ocean. They go all the way."

After a few months of preparations, the research is currently in its initial phase.

How will they be able to trace back the origins of plastic waste in our local waters, and what can be done to prevent it? We'll explore those topics in our upcoming stories on -- 'Planet in Crisis: Solutions.'