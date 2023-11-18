What are the most popular specialty license plates in Florida?

Specialty license plates are a fun way for drivers to express themselves or represent their interests while on the road.
The News Service of Florida decided to look at the numbers from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles — to see exactly which license plate themes are the most popular across the Sunshine State.
As of November 2023, about 2.11 million vehicles were registered with specialty license plates in Florida.
The iconic "Endless Summer" plate topped the popularity list with nearly 133,000 vehicles registered with it.
Rival schools University of Florida and Florida State University also made it into the top 10 — as UF secured the third spot at 92,526 and FSU trailed behind with 69,607.
The Miami Heat and Tampa Bay Buccaneers appeared to have some of the proudest sports fans on Sunshine State streets, coming in at #4 and #6.
See the full top 10 list below.
- Endless Summer: 132,651
- Helping Sea Turtles Survive: 107,686
- University of Florida: 92,526
- Miami Heat: 74,662
- Florida State University: 69,607
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 62,315
- Protect Wild Dolphins: 53,735
- Save the Manatee: 53,150
- Marine Corps: 50,142
- Vets of the U.S. Armed Forces: 46,772
Plates promoting marine life protection notably secured the most spots out of any category — as Helping Sea Turtles Survive, Protect Wild Dolphins and Save the Manatee all made it into the top 10 specialty plates.
The "Helping Sea Turtles Survive" license plate was the only other specialty plate to hit over 100,000.
It came in at #2 — nearing 108,000 plates as of Nov. 1, 2023.
Marine Corps and Vets of the U.S. Armed Forces trailed close behind Save the Manatee — securing the last two spots in the top 10.