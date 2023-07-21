What happens to your cell phone in extreme heat? Here are some tips to prevent overheating

It has been incredibly hot in South Florida, and you may have gotten a message on your phone that it is overheating.

We've all been there, but what does this actually mean for our electronics?

The phone's components already generate heat themselves, and when you add warm air to the mix, it speeds up the process.

The warmer the air gets, the hotter your phone gets.

When this happens, your phone begins to slow down to avoid overheating and 95 degrees is that critical number.

Cell phones work pretty well up to 95 degrees and in parts of South Florida we've been at 95 degrees what feels like every day this summer.

Cell phone batteries work harder in hot weather which is also what leads to battery drainage.

So if you're hanging out outside, by the pool or beach, here are some ways you can help keep your cell phone cool.