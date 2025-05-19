‘What I want is justice': Residents refuse to leave Li'l Abner Mobile Home Park

As the deadline arrived for residents to vacate a mobile home park in Sweetwater, several residents are refusing to leave and are speaking out.

Enrique Zelaya said he moved to the Li’l Abner Mobile Park in 2024. But four months later, he was given an eviction notice alongside several others.

"People who came here many years ago, they were promised that they would never going to change the zoning," he said.

Zelaya represents one of more than 200 families who are defying an order to vacate their homes by today.

"Two-hundred plus trailers, we’re gonna stay here, including myself,” Zelaya said.

Since November, 700 families have left Li’l Abner mobile home park and many accepted the $14,000 offer to do so.

But in Zelaya's case, he said that doesn't come close to the $160,000 he paid for his home.

"My hope is that we have to open up a negotiation," he said. "I don’t want to stay here. Of course, he’s the owner of the land but I want to get paid what I paid when I came here because I feel that he robbed me, that the office robbed me.”

When asked where he goes from here, Zelaya told NBC6 he doesn't know.

"We don't know," he said. "Of course, that's a very painful situation but peoples doesn't matter that, what I want is justice."

Juan Adam Rodriguez, a former resident, said he is now living inside his truck.

He told NBC6 that he's been at the mobile park home since 1979.

Rodriguez made note of the sick and elderly population at the mobile home park that is now dealing with this situation.

"A lot of people are sick here, people in wheelchairs, people with cancer, an old lady inside her house by herself,” he said.

Some of those residents protested on Monday and are also part of a class action lawsuit against the city and Miami-Dade County, arguing the initial eviction notices given out last year were improper.

In the past, a representative for the mobile home park refuted the argument and said the notices complied with local regulations.

But the attorney for the residents still living there pointed to a contract given to them by Li’l Abner Park.

“They gave them, in writing, we don’t anticipate, we don’t have any plans to change the use of the park," said David Winker, attorney for residents. "That’s why people invested in this. They were given assurances that this wouldn’t happen.”

Li’l Abner Park now has to file individual evictions for each person, which is around 200 people.

On top of that, there is a class action lawsuit in Miami-Dade and a complaint filed with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

It could be months before residents get their answer.

Winker told NBC6 that evictions have not yet been filed but they are expected to start as soon as Tuesday.