What Is a Florida Blue Alert And When Is It Issued?

Many Floridians were confused Tuesday night when they received a Blue Alert – but what is it and when is it issued.

The alert was issued for Gregory Miedema, 33, after a police officer in Perry was shot multiple times before being airlifted to a hospital in critical condition Tuesday night. Officials then cancelled Wednesday morning without releasing any additional details.

Still scratching their heads, many confused residents turned to Google to ask, “what is a Florida Blue Alert?”

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, a Florida Blue Alert is issued when a police officer is killed, seriously injured, or gone missing in the line of duty, and the suspect, who is considered a threat, remains at large.

Established by the Florida Legislature in 2011, the alert is used by the FDLE, Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Department of Transportation to release critical information about the offender in effort to prevent further harm and to assist in catching the suspect-at-large.

The alert issued by the state’s Emergency Alert System and broadcasted on televisions, radios, cellphones, and dynamic message signs throughout the state’s highways.