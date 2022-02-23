florida blue alert

What Is a Florida Blue Alert And When Is It Issued?

The alert issued by the state’s Emergency Alert System and broadcasted on televisions, radios, cellphones, and dynamic message signs on Florida's highways

NBC Universal, Inc.

Many Floridians were confused Tuesday night when they received a Blue Alert – but what is it and when is it issued.

The alert was issued for Gregory Miedema, 33, after a police officer in Perry was shot multiple times before being airlifted to a hospital in critical condition Tuesday night. Officials then cancelled Wednesday morning without releasing any additional details.

Still scratching their heads, many confused residents turned to Google to ask, “what is a Florida Blue Alert?”

More Local News

Florida 4 hours ago

Blue Alert Canceled for Man After North Florida Deputy Shot, Hospitalized

emergency alert system Mar 31, 2020

The Emergency Alert System: Everything You Need to Know

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, a Florida Blue Alert is issued when a police officer is killed, seriously injured, or gone missing in the line of duty, and the suspect, who is considered a threat, remains at large.

Established by the Florida Legislature in 2011, the alert is used by the FDLE, Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Department of Transportation to release critical information about the offender in effort to prevent further harm and to assist in catching the suspect-at-large.

The alert issued by the state’s Emergency Alert System and broadcasted on televisions, radios, cellphones, and dynamic message signs throughout the state’s highways.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

florida blue alertFlorida Department of Law Enforcementemergency alert system
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us