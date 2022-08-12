What Is Mar-a-Lago? The History of Trump's Luxurious Resort And Residence

On August 8, former President Donald Trump revealed that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate, a search the FBI said was an attempt to recover sensitive documents transferred to Florida when Trump left the White House following his presidency.

Friday, the property receipt of items recovered by FBI agents who searched Mar-a-Lago resort shows that agents recovered a trove of top secret and other heavily classified documents.

In light of the recent news surrounding the Mar-a-Lago estate, here is a look at what it is, when it was built, and why it is so synonymous with Trump's livelihood.

What is Mar-a-Lago?

Located in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago is a 20-acre luxury resort club. It is known as an "ultra-exclusive" property for the elite, featuring world-class amenities such as fine dining, an oceanfront swimming pool, and state of the art recreation and fitness centers. The property is also known to host high profile events such as weddings, galas, and holiday events.

The former president also holds a private residence at Mar-a-Lago which borders the club.

When was Mar-a-Lago built?

The Mar-a-Lago estate was designed and built for Marjorie Merriweather Post and E.F. Hutton in the early 1920s. Marjorie Merriweather Post is known as a businesswoman, socialite and philanthropist who became the richest woman in the United States by just the age of 27.

Over 600 workers contributed to the construction of the estate over the span of 4 years to complete the 58 bed/33 bath house. The completed house is believed to have cost about $100 million, and it finally opened its doors in 1927.

Mar-A-Lago was designed as an adaption of the Hispano-Moresque style, which is commonly seen among the villas of the Mediterranean. The home was constructed out of stone, but not just any stone. Historical documents say three boat loads of Dorian stone were shipped from Genoa, Italy to be used for the exterior walls of the home.

What is the history behind the estate?

Due to its vastness, beauty and notoriety, the estate became a nationally acclaimed historic landmark. In 1669, it was designated "The Mar-a-Lago National Historic Site" by The Department of the Interior. In 1972, an Act of Congress placed the property on the National Register of Historic Places.

To this, many credit the dedication and care of Post. Throughout her life, the wealthy businesswoman used the estate as a grounds for many notable dignitaries.

After she died in 1973, she left the estate to the federal government as a presidential/diplomatic retreat, where it gained its nickname of the "Winter White House." This did not last long, however, as the maintenance and security costs caused the government to turn it over to the Post Foundation.

How did Trump acquire it?

From the Post Foundation, Trump purchased the property in 1985, using it as a private residence until 1995. While the exact price is not known to the public, it is reported that he paid $10 million for the estate.

According to the Mar-a-Lago Club web page, "in almost identical form as its original conception." This, of course, comes with the exceptions of additions and renovations that have made the club the epitome of wealth, modernism and luxury it is today.

What does the Mar-a-Lago look like today?

Today, the Mar-a-Lago features guest suites and even real estate for those who wish to not only visit, but actually live at the Mar-a-Lago estate. It is a 126 room property, including an 1,800 square-foot living room and 1,500 square-foot fining room.

The property features a spa, salon, fitness center, tennis courts, 2 acres of private beach, a 100x50 foot pool, recently renovated 'Gold and White' ballroom and much more.

Mar-a-Lago is known for its breathtaking architecture, rich history, ornate decor, and lavish living rooms, dining rooms, and ballrooms.