What is open and closed on Presidents Day 2025 in South Florida?

The U.S. is celebrating Presidents Day on Monday, and while many will be off work for the federal holiday, they'll also be wondering where they can go and what they can do.
Here's a look at what Presidents Day is, when it takes place and what will be open and closed.
When is Presidents Day?
In 2025, Presidents Day falls on Monday, Feb. 17.
What is Presidents Day and why do we celebrate it?
The earliest iteration of Presidents Day dates back to the 1800s, when the life of first U.S. President George Washington was celebrated each Feb. 22, which was his birthday, according to History.com. In 1885, Washington's birthday became the first to be designated as a federal holiday.
Then, in 1971, the holiday was moved to the third Monday in February as a result of the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which was designed to give workers a number of three-day weekends throughout the year. According to the National Archives, the position of the holiday between Washington's birthday and Abraham Lincoln's birthday, which was Feb. 12, "gave rise to the popular name of Presidents Day."
Since Lincoln's birthday wasn't a federal holiday, Presidents Day has become a day to honor both presidents.
What's open on Presidents Day?
Because Presidents Day is a federal holiday, many facilities will be closed.
Transportation
Public transportation in Broward and Miami-Dade counties will be operating on a regular weekday service. Airports will also remain open.
Grocery, big-box stores and pharmacies
- ALDI
- Albertsons
- Best Buy
- BJ's Wholesale Club
- CVS
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- DSW
- Family Dollar
- Hobby Lobby - Locations will operate on reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Kohl's
- Kroger
- Lowe's
- Macy's
- Marshalls
- Michael's
- Nordstrom
- Office Depot/Office Max
- Party City
- Petco
- Petsmart
- Publix - Some locations may close early
- Ross
- Sam's Club - Stores will close early at 6 p.m.
- Sedano's
- Staples
- Target
- Trader Joe's
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Whole Foods
- Winn-Dixie
Amazon will also continue deliveries for its orders on the holidays.
Many restaurant chains will be open as well, including:
- Applebee's
- Arby's
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Burger King
- Cheesecake Factory
- Chipotle
- Chili's
- Chick-fil-A
- Cinnabon
- Dairy Queen
- Denny's
- Dunkin'
- Domino's
- Five Guys
- IHOP
- KFC
- Krispy Kreme
- McDonald's
- Olive Garden
- Outback Steakhouse
- Papa Johns
- Panera Bread
- Panda Express
- Pizza Hut
- Texas Roadhouse
- TGI Fridays
- Taco Bell
- Shake Shack
- Starbucks
- Subway
- Wendy's
- White Castle
- Wingstop
UPS: Locations open
UPS says "pickup and delivery services are available," on Presidents Day. The company notes that UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations deliveries "will require one additional business days’ time in transit due to the Federal (USPS) holiday."
The UPS Store locations are open, however.
What's closed on Presidents Day?
The U.S Postal Service, banks and public schools are all closed. Most private schools and universities are closed as well.
The stock market also closes for Presidents Day.