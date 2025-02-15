What is open and closed on Presidents Day 2025 in South Florida?

The U.S. is celebrating Presidents Day on Monday, and while many will be off work for the federal holiday, they'll also be wondering where they can go and what they can do.

Here's a look at what Presidents Day is, when it takes place and what will be open and closed.

When is Presidents Day?

In 2025, Presidents Day falls on Monday, Feb. 17.

What is Presidents Day and why do we celebrate it?

The earliest iteration of Presidents Day dates back to the 1800s, when the life of first U.S. President George Washington was celebrated each Feb. 22, which was his birthday, according to History.com. In 1885, Washington's birthday became the first to be designated as a federal holiday.

Then, in 1971, the holiday was moved to the third Monday in February as a result of the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which was designed to give workers a number of three-day weekends throughout the year. According to the National Archives, the position of the holiday between Washington's birthday and Abraham Lincoln's birthday, which was Feb. 12, "gave rise to the popular name of Presidents Day."

Since Lincoln's birthday wasn't a federal holiday, Presidents Day has become a day to honor both presidents.

What's open on Presidents Day?

Because Presidents Day is a federal holiday, many facilities will be closed.

Transportation

Public transportation in Broward and Miami-Dade counties will be operating on a regular weekday service. Airports will also remain open.

Grocery, big-box stores and pharmacies

ALDI

Albertsons

Best Buy

BJ's Wholesale Club

CVS

Dick's Sporting Goods

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

DSW

Family Dollar

Hobby Lobby - Locations will operate on reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Kohl's

Kroger

Lowe's

Macy's

Marshalls

Michael's

Nordstrom

Office Depot/Office Max

Party City

Petco

Petsmart

Publix - Some locations may close early

Ross

Sam's Club - Stores will close early at 6 p.m.

Sedano's

Staples

Target

Trader Joe's

Walgreens

Walmart

Whole Foods

Winn-Dixie

Amazon will also continue deliveries for its orders on the holidays.

Many restaurant chains will be open as well, including:

Applebee's

Arby's

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

Cheesecake Factory

Chipotle

Chili's

Chick-fil-A

Cinnabon

Dairy Queen

Denny's

Dunkin'

Domino's

Five Guys

IHOP

KFC

Krispy Kreme

McDonald's

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

Papa Johns

Panera Bread

Panda Express

Pizza Hut

Texas Roadhouse

TGI Fridays

Taco Bell

Shake Shack

Starbucks

Subway

Wendy's

White Castle

Wingstop

UPS: Locations open

UPS says "pickup and delivery services are available," on Presidents Day. The company notes that UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations deliveries "will require one additional business days’ time in transit due to the Federal (USPS) holiday."

The UPS Store locations are open, however.

What's closed on Presidents Day?

The U.S Postal Service, banks and public schools are all closed. Most private schools and universities are closed as well.

The stock market also closes for Presidents Day.