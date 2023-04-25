What Musician and Activist Harry Belafonte Meant to South Florida

He was a groundbreaking artist and fierce civil rights leader who touched families and music fans throughout South Florida for years.

Harry Belafonte, 96, passed away from congestive heart failure at his New York home on Tuesday. But the South Florida community is determined to keep his legacy alive.

Shownda Pagan, the CEO of the Belafonte Tacolcy Center in Liberty City, said his contributions are the reason why the center has been able to expand for youth and family services.

“When you’re looking at this building here, it’s a testament that we’re actually carrying on his legacy,” Pagan said. “The center was just a two-story building — now there’s 3.5 acres of land.”

Inside the center, a picture from the 1960s hangs on a wall featuring the center’s former CEO and Belafonte both with checks in their hands. Former CEO Horace Roberts still remembers what that donation meant for the center.

“We were blessed to be a part of his life,” Roberts said. “When Belafonte came down, it was important that he showed up here.”

Roberts was a 17-year-old student at the center during that check presentation. He would later become the center’s CEO, drawing inspiration from Belafonte.

Belafonte was one of the first Black performers to sell a million records. He’s most notable for performing the hit “Banana Boat Song (Day O)” in the 1950s.

When he would perform in Miami, he often stayed at the Historic Hampton House in Miami’s Brownsville neighborhood.

Jacqui Colyer, the Executive Director said it served as a “safe space” for Black artists and civil rights leaders, like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a close friend to Belafonte.

“Although Harry Belafonte could perform at Eden Roc and perform at the Fontainebleau, he couldn’t stay there. So, he came back to the Historic Hampton House,” Colyer said. “This is where he spent his nights; relaxation without aggravation.”

Colyer told NBC6 that Belafonte stayed and performed at Hampton House more than a dozen times.

“He always cared deeply for Miami. Although he was an entertainer, he was really an activist first,” Colyer said.

Belafonte was known to be outspoken and participated in marches, protests, and benefit concerts throughout his career.

“A Caribbean, African American male who is using his power of entertainment to really put on the map the injustices and disservices of our people,” said Pagan. “He helped people have a voice, a platform, and really talk about the issues that were happening in their communities, like Liberty City.”

A local tribute is being planned to honor his life. Further details are to come.