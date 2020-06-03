What to Do If You Accidentally Throw Away Your Stimulus Payment

While millions have already received their stimulus payments, about 4 million will get their payments with a prepaid debit card. Some people are accidentally throwing it away confusing it for junk mail. NBC 6 Anchor Sheli Muñiz spoke to Kathy Stokes, the AARP's Director of Fraud Prevention Program, about the mistake that could cost you.

Stokes: They see a plain white envelope with a credit card in it and think it's junk mail. They open it and it looks a little suspicious, and they assume it's a scam, and they toss it not knowing that their Economic Impact Payment (EIP) has been loaded on that debit card.

NBC 6: So, what should we be looking for and how can someone identify what is real or not?

Stokes: These cards started coming out last week and they'll continue until they get them all out there, they look like just a plain white envelope. The return address is from Money Network Cardholder Services; doesn't sound too governmental, so you wouldn't assume it's your Economic Impact Payment (EIP), in Omaha, Nebraska. You open the letter and the card, and the letter has a Visa and the back is the issuing bank, MetaBank NA. Those two things indicate this is a legitimate card.

NBC 6: What's the bottom line here? What's the takeaway?

Stokes: The bottom line is, there are 4 million people who are relying on these Economic Impact Payments, they think it's fraud or junk mail and they need to know that if they toss it they have recourse. They can call this number 1-800-240-8100, explain the card is no longer in your possession. They'll deactivate it and send you a card with no charge but it will take 7-10 days to get to you.