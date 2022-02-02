What to Expect at the 2022 Miami Marathon

The Miami Marathon is back with over 15,000 participants from across the world who will run through the streets of Miami on Sunday.

Runners will start at the FTX Arena and continue over the MacArthur Causeway to Ocean Drive through the art district and back around through Coconut Grove.

The 2022 Miami Marathon will begin on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 5:55 a.m., but roads will begin closing sooner in preparation for the event.

According to Public Information Officer Kiara Delva from the Miami Police Department, the road closure schedule is as follows:

Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. — Biscayne Boulevard between SE 2nd Street and NE 2nd Street will be partially closed to allow the implementation of the finish line. The northbound lanes of the boulevard will be closed, implementing a counter flow. All traffic entering Biscayne Boulevard at Chopin Plaza will be re-routed to the southbound lanes at SE 1st Street until NE 2nd Street where the counter-flow will return traffic patterns to normal.

— Biscayne Boulevard between SE 2nd Street and NE 2nd Street will be partially closed to allow the implementation of the finish line. The northbound lanes of the boulevard will be closed, implementing a counter flow. All traffic entering Biscayne Boulevard at Chopin Plaza will be re-routed to the southbound lanes at SE 1st Street until NE 2nd Street where the counter-flow will return traffic patterns to normal. Saturday, Feb. 5 at 8 a.m. — All northbound traffic entering Biscayne Boulevard at Chopin Plaza will be re-routed westbound on SE 2nd Street. Southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard will be detoured at NE 1st street and re-routed west. This will close the Boulevard north and south from NE 1st Street to SE 1st Street.

— All northbound traffic entering Biscayne Boulevard at Chopin Plaza will be re-routed westbound on SE 2nd Street. Southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard will be detoured at NE 1st street and re-routed west. This will close the Boulevard north and south from NE 1st Street to SE 1st Street. Sunday, Feb. 6 at 5 a.m. — Road closures for the event will begin city-wide and will re-open at approximately 11 a.m. hours following the tail of the race. Shortly after the last participant finishes the race, all road closures except for Biscayne Boulevard counter-flow will re-open. The Biscayne Boulevard counter-flow is estimated to be opened at approximately 5 p.m.

Most streets are expected to be reopened and running as usual by 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The marathon features a USTAF-certified, flat, single-loop, Boston-qualifying course. There are several bridges along the course with a very slight incline, each being held in the closed-to-vessel position for the duration of the race.

Unofficial times will be displayed on digital time clocks positioned throughout the course and at the finish line. Course markers, directional arrows and other signage will also be positioned throughout the course.

A map of the full course can be viewed here.