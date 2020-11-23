What to Know About Getting a Covid Test in South Florida Ahead of Thanksgiving

Though health experts and local officials across the country have urged people not to gather for Thanksgiving, many still have plans to celebrate the holiday with family and friends.

On Sunday, 1,047,934 people were screened at U.S. airports, the highest number of passengers boarding flights in a single day since March 16, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

In South Florida, local officials have warned that many coronavirus testing-sites, particularly the walk-up sites, will be closed in Broward and Miami-Dade counties on Thanksgiving.

So if you need to test negative before possibly expanding your circle social on Thursday, it's better to go ahead of time. Here are some other tips for getting a coronavirus test this week.

Go during non-peak hours to avoid lines

Monday morning saw the usual long lines of cars waiting for coronavirus tests at Hard Rock Stadium, but NBC 6 reporter Carlos Suarez spent the early afternoon at a testing site at Marlins Park that was completely empty. "There's not a single car here," Suarez reported.

The walk-through test site at the Miami Beach Convention Center has also gotten a good reputation for being extremely quick and efficient.

Check out our list of Covid testing sites in South Florida for more locations and details about hours of operation.

Know beforehand which test is best for you

Hard Rock Stadium, Marlins Park and the Miami Beach Convention Center all offer PCR tests, which are known to catch the infection early on, but results can take 1-3 days.

Additionally, the sites also offer antigen tests, known as 'rapid' tests because the results can take between 15 minutes and a few hours.

However, rapid tests are more likely to yield a false negative, which is problematic for potentially asymptomatic Covid patients who would have no way of knowing they caught the disease if their results were negative.

To be sure, it's safest to take both, which you can do at all three sites.