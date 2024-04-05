What to know about LIV Golf's return to Miami at the Blue Monster at Doral

The LIV Golf in Miami is coming back to Miami for a third year, but this time as a Spring event.

The PGA Tour’s rival is holding their Miami tournament from April 5-7, just a week before The Masters in Augusta.

With icons like Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, and Dustin Johnson set to take on the famous Blue Monster at Doral, this looks like a perfect warmup for those seeking the Green Jacket at Augusta the following week.

Here's what has changed.

WHAT’S NEW?

LIV Golf is no stranger to Miami’s sunshine, but this will be the first time the tournament comes down during the regular season instead of during the Team Championship in October, as was done the first two years.

It's also the first time the iconic Blue Monster at Trump National Doral will host a LIV event a week before the legendary courses at Augusta National.

Playing at Doral is something Mickelson considers to be a good re-creation of what players will see at this year’s Masters, according to LIV Golf.

FORMAT

For those that are unfamiliar with how LIV Golf works, the tournament consists of 13 teams of four players for a grand total of 54 players and two wild cards, according to LIV Golf’s website.

This year, LIV Golf hosts 14 events across the world and each event consists of three rounds of 18-holes for a total of 54 holes of stroke play.

Now all 54 players compete for the Individual Competition which takes place throughout the season.

And the Team Championship is decided as the final event of the season in a knockout format that combines match play and stroke play.

But just like the individual players, the teams accumulate a score over the three days of the event.

PRIZE MONEY

The purse for this year’s competition stands at $25 million, with $20 million allotted for the individual competition and $5 million to the Team Championship, according to LIV Golf.

The winner’s share will be $4 million to the winner of the individual competition and $3 million to the winner of the Team Competition.

WHO TO WATCH?

Out of the 54 players in this year’s LIV tournament, 13 will also be competing in the Masters at Augusta National beginning on April 11.

John Rahm, the defending Masters champion, and LIV's Legion XII team captain, is one to watch as he is the only player this season to finish in the top 10 in all four LIV Golf tournamentsso far, but makes his debut at Doral for the first time as a professional.

HyFlyers GC captain Mickelson has been crowned the Masters champion three times in his career and has won at Doral before, most notably in 2009.

4Aces GC captain Dustin Johnson is also another name to keep tabs on as he previously won at Doral in 2015 during the World Golf Championship.

THE BLUE MONSTER AT DORAL

The iconic Blue Monster Course at Doral is one of the most challenging courses in the PGA Tour and, now the LIV Golf tour.

Boasting an impressive 7,701 yards, this par-72 course has been hosting elite championships since 1962.

The famous 18th hole is traditionally considered one of the most difficult holes in golf, according to LIV Golf.

Featuring deep bunkers, long fairways, and a deep Bermuda grass rough the course is set to give even the most experienced golfers a hard time.

You can catch the LIV Golf starting on Friday April 5 to April 7th on The CW Network.