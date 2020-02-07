What to Know About Road Closures Ahead of This Weekend’s Miami Marathon

On Sunday, February 9th at 6 a.m., runners participating in the Annual Life Time Miami Marathon and Half Marathon will take off from the starting line at the American Airlines Arena and make their way across South Florida, from Miami Beach down to Coconut Grove.

As a result, several main roads will be shut down throughout the morning and early afternoon. All participants are expected to be completely off the course by 2 p.m., when roads will be re-opened.

Please note that the #MiamiMarathon will be taking place this Sunday (02/09). Areas in the City of Miami will be affected between the hours of 5AM-2PM. Please see map below for more details. pic.twitter.com/KuG4SnxxTX — City of Miami (@CityofMiami) February 6, 2020

Until then, traffic will be managed by the City of Miami, Miami Beach and Miami-Dade Police departments. Traffic in the following areas will be shut down during designated time slots:

Downtown/Brickell : 6:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

: 6:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MacArthur Causeway, eastbound : 5:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.

: 5:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. Miami Beach Area : 5:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

: 5:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Venetian Causeway : 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

: 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Rickenbacker : 6:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

: 6:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Coconut Grove Area: 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

It is recommended that commuters use the Julia Tuttle Causeway for access to and from Miami Beach from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. The Port of Miami will remain open and can be accessed through Northeast 5th Street. For a more detailed list of which street segments will be closed and when, refer to the Marathon's spreadsheet here.

Road closures will also take place on Saturday, February 8th for the Life Time Tropical 5k. The race begins at 7:30 a.m. on Watson Island by the Miami Children's Museum, and will finish on South Point Drive in Miami Beach.

All participants are expected to be off the course by 9:30 a.m., when roads will be reopened. Until then, here are the closures to keep in mind: