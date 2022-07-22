What to Know About Voting in Broward, Miami-Dade for the Florida Primary

The 2022 Florida Primary is on August 23rd - and election officials want residents to be ready to cast their ballots in person or by mail.

Florida is a closed-party state, meaning voters must be registered to a political party to vote in that party's primaries.

There are high profile races on the ballot including for the Democratic candidate for governor who will go on to face Gov. Ron DeSantis, as well as the Democratic race for U.S. Senate to see who will run against Sen. Marco Rubio when the general election is held this fall.

The primary also includes races for U.S. Representatives, state legislators, and non-partisan races, such as school board, judges, and county commission.

Broward County

In Broward County, over 300,000 vote-by-mail ballots were sent out on Thursday to those who have requested one.

Voters who want to vote by mail must request a ballot by August 13th. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

New voter registration and party changes must be done by Monday, July 25th.

Early voting will take place from August 13th to August 21st from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Voters wishing to vote on Election Day can do so from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For a list of voting locations and more information, click on this link.

Miami Dade

In Miami Dade, 392,000 mail-in ballots were mailed out to voters interested in voting in the August 23rd primary.

The deadline to return mail ballots in Miami-Dade is 7 p.m. on Election Day for them to be counted.

For voters who want to update their voter registration or register to vote, the deadline is Monday, July 25th.

Voters are reminded to sign the voter certification envelope in the red box before mailing it back.

Early voting for the primary begins August 8th-August 21st. The schedule is here

Election Day voting will also be available on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information about the August 23rd primary, click here.